A domestic dispute in the 3100 block of Union Street turned into an armed standoff with Brunswick Police SWAT team members Tuesday evening after the suspect allegedly vowed not to be taken alive, Police Chief Kevin Jones said.
Following two stifling hours inside a parked vehicle outside 3108 Union St., the suspect surrendered without incident after talking with two Brunswick police officers who were former classmates of his, Jones said. A handgun was found inside the vehicle, he said.
Marquis Diego Cuyler, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, making terrorist threats and obstruction of the law, according to Glynn County Detention Center records. He remained in the county jail Thursday without bond, according to jail records.
Police were called to the address at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday by a woman who said the suspect had threatened her with a gun, police said. The structure at that address comprises several apartment units. The woman told police she heard shouting from the front lawn and stepped outside to find Cuyler and his girlfriend arguing.
“That’s when he pointed the gun at her and said he was going to shoot her,” Jones said. The woman told police that Cuyler also pointed the gun at his girlfriend, according to a report.
When Cuyler was confronted by responding patrol officers, he allegedly told them he would not be taken alive. “The suspect said, ‘You’ll have to kill me,’” Jones said.
Armed with the handgun, Cuyler then climbed inside a vehicle parked in front of the address, Jones said. Brunswick’s police SWAT team responded, as did Capt. Angela Smith, the department’s trained negotiator. Jones said Cuyler remained inside the vehicle with the windows almost completely closed for the next two hours.
“The vehicle was not running, and it was incredibly hot,” Jones said. “We offered him water, but he wouldn’t open the door to take any. After he said that they were going to have to kill him, he got very concerned that we were pointing guns at him. He stayed in there for roughly two hours.”
Brunswick Police Cpl. George Thomas and officer Dereck Thomas knew Cuyler from high school and finally managed to persuade him to surrender, Jones said. “They talked to him most of the time,” Jones said. “They were able to talk him out. It was peacefully resolved and that’s what we always strive for.”