Glynn County Fire-Rescue workers were called Thursday afternoon to the Salvation Army Red Cross Shelter at 1624 Reynolds St. in Brunswick, responding in the official “Medic 2 truck,” city police said.
While EMS workers rendered aid to a frequenter of the shelter, a woman with unknown motives hopped into the fire-rescue truck and took off, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
Brunswick police pursued the stolen vehicle to the end of the city limits, where county police picked up the pursuit on U.S. 341, he said.
The woman crashed the vehicle, flipping it on U.S. 341 near River Ridge Road.
The woman suffered only minor injuries, but the crash created significant traffic jams in the area.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, but state troopers could not be reached for information Friday.
It is unknown if the woman was arrested.
“She had nothing to do with the medical call to the Salvation Army,” Thorpe said. “For whatever reason, she just climbed in the truck and drove away.”