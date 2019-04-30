The crushed front end of a Volkswagen Passat traveling on Mallery Street on St. Simons Island in the wee hours Saturday morning caught the attention of a Glynn County Police patrol officer, according to a report.
After conducting a traffic stop at 2:13 a.m., the officer did not have look long or far to find the source of the damage, the report said. Police say the driver allegedly rolled through a yard in the 900 block of Mallery Street, struck the home’s garage, then plowed over the property fence. That fence, police said, fell onto the neighbor’s vehicle, damaging it. Before returning to the roadway, the driver allegedly backed into a tree and drove over yet another fence, police said.
Taton Mykel Thomson, 31, of St. Simons Island, was arrested and charged with DUI, hit and run and failure to maintain a lane, according to the report. Thompson was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, where he was released later Saturday on $2,157 bond, jail records show.
The incident occurred at the sharp bend in the road where Mallery Street meets Mallery Street Extension. According to the report, Thompson allegedly told the arresting officer he had been drinking at Rafters, a bar nearby in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. He allegedly told police usually walks from the bar to his home in the 800 block of Mallery Street, but “thought he was good enough to drive,” the report said. He allegedly told the officer his cellphone went off and “spooked him, causing him to swerve off the road and into the house,” the report said.
“Thompson stated he realized what he did and tried to get his vehicle out of there as quickly as he could,” the report said. The officer said Thompson smelled of alcohol. Thompson refused to participate in a roadside sobriety test or to have blood drawn for testing, the report said.
After stopping Thompson, the officer found crash debris in the road at Mallery Street and the extension. That is when the officer was approached by the woman at the home that had just been struck by the vehicle, as well as her neighbor, the one who owned the damaged vehicle.
“I was able to determine that the driver was unable to maintain his lane on the sharp curve ..., which caused him to collide with the house,” the report said.