A 26-year-old Brunswick man was emergency-flighted to a Jacksonville hospital Monday night as a stabbing victim, but he may leave the hospital as the suspect in a breaking-and-entering incident, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
The man remained Monday afternoon at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, where he is being treated for a severe laceration to his ankle, Thorpe said. However, police have strong evidence to suspect his wound was self-inflicted while kicking in a nearby apartment.
An officer was patrolling at the McIntyre Court Apartments at about 10:30 p.m. Monday when he spotted a man running away from the housing complex toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a Brunswick police report. Upon further inspection, the officer saw “a large amount of blood trailing” in the man’s path.
The trail of blood led to a home on Stonewall Street about a block away from McIntyre Court, police said. The officer found the man “with large bleeding wounds on his ankle,” the report said.
County fire department EMS workers arranged for the man to be flown by helicopter to UF Health in Jacksonville, the report said.
Several hours later, however, police responded to a report of property damage in which a window had been shattered at a McIntyre Court apartment unit. Police quickly connected the two and now suspect the “subject from ‘stabbing’ incident (of) breaking into the apartment by kicking the window,” the report said.
Charges against the man are pending further investigation, Thorpe said.