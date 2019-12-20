An official with a company that is willing to build a Marriott Hotel on the Oglethorpe block said a conference center isn’t necessary for the hotel to be built.
Micha Linton, CEO of Rimrock Companies, said a 125-bed hotel, estimated to cost between $15 million and $17 million, would be “very complimentary with the conference center,” at Thursday’s city Urban Redevelopment Authority meeting.
“Hopefully, it will be a reality,” he said.
Maston Crapps, chief operating officer for Rimrock Companies, said parking is the main concern at the site. He said the hotel would need about 150 parking spaces for hotel guest and staff.
If the conference center is built, Rimrock officials said construction of the hotel should be done simultaneously.
Crapps said the data shows a hotel at the location would be profitable.
“The data supports a successful project,” he said. “We are a for-profit business. We like the market, and we like the downtown area.”
Linton said the hotel would be select service, meaning it would have a lounge and serve bistro-type meals, but it would not be a place for a formal sit-down dinner.
“It would be more of a catalyst to help local restaurants downtown,” he said.
Authority members unanimously voted to proceed with an agreement with Rimrock Companies to continue to work with the city on the project, contingent on approval by the city commission.
Authority members also approved site plan revisions to the Mary Ross Park project. The new plans eliminate showers and dressing rooms. The men’s bathroom will have one toilet, two urinals and two lavatories, while the women’s bathroom will have three toilets and two lavatories.
The new layout will not interfere with any of the events traditionally held at the park. Robert Ussery, the architect for the project, said the total cost, including drainage, will be about $560,000.
URA chairman LaRon Bennett said it’s likely the board will have to go to the finance committee to discuss adding additional funds on top of the SPLOST revenue to pay for the project.