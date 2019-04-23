State officials attended a procurement conference in Virginia three years ago to learn ways to make it easier for government officials and the private sector to do business.
They liked the idea so much, state officials decided to host their own procurement process the following year. The conference was so successful that it has turned into an annual event that has even surpassed Virginia’s in size.
The third annual Georgia Procurement Conference opened Tuesday with remarks from Alex Atwood, commissioner of the state Department of Administrative Services. Among those in the audience for Atwood’s opening remarks were procurement officials from Alabama, Maryland, Indiana and Washington to learn more about how Georgia hosts its conference.
“The commission is tasked with reviewing all state regulations, policies and procedures to streamline government, remove inefficiencies and secure Georgia’s place as the top state in the United States for small business,” Atwood said.
An estimated 97.7 percent of the state’s workforce is employed by businesses with fewer than 500 employees, he said.
“Enhancements to our procurement policies and practices will further promote and increase supplier opportunities for small business owners in every part of the state,” he said. “They will also boost economic growth for all of Georgia.”
An estimated 800 participants are expected to attend the three-day conference to network with each other. More than 140 booths have also been set up by business owners currently doing business with the state and those wishing to do business with the state.
“It gives the agencies a chance to see what the suppliers can provide for the state,” said Lisa Eason, deputy commissioner of the State Purchasing Division.
It also enables business owners an opportunity to learn what they need to do to qualify to do business with the many state agencies needing supplies and services of all sorts.
There will also be 50 classes offered that will enable participants to be certified or rectified in their particular field of expertise.
Representatives from more than 60 municipalities attended the conference to learn more about taking advantage of the state’s buying power.
Lenard Hairston, president and CEO of Happy Faces Personnel Group, has businesses based in Tucker and Stone Mountain. He said he has done business with the state the past 14 years and believes the conference is a great opportunity to find new customers.
“I’m proud the state likes what we are doing,” Hairston said. “Many people come by our booth who we’ve never met. We wouldn’t be here if it didn’t pay off.”
The goal of the conference is to provide the information and resources needed to help business owners and procurement officials.
“Over the next three days, you will have the opportunity to learn best practices from state and national industry experts, develop purchasing strategies that drive efficiency within your organization, obtain recertification credits and engage fellow professionals, suppliers and state purchasing officers to build relationships and stronger partnerships,” Atwood said. “We are thrilled to have you here."