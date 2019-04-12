The integrity of homes in some low-income areas of Brunswick has suffered in recent years.
Two hurricanes and other bad weather events, subpar repairs and age have weakened the city’s housing stock, according to city officials.
“The integrity of homes has worsened in the low-income pocket of the city; the conditions are crippling,” according to the wording in two contracts elected officials will consider approving at Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
The goal of the program is to preserve and protect the quality of existing homes, eradicate poor living conditions and create safe, stable housing for those living in the city.
“This enhances the city’s growth and retains character,” the grant application said.
The project is funded through a U.S. Department of Department of Housing and Urban Development Block Grant.
Work at one home will receive a $40,000 grant for repairs and renovations for the roof, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, electrical and windows.
Another contract, if approved, would pay up to $70,000 in renovations to a home. Work would include mortar replacement on brick columns on the front porch and support columns under the house, replacing and repairing all damaged structural supports and raising and leveling the floor.
Other work includes plumbing, electrical heating ventilation and air conditioning, repairing attic damage from leaking roof and repairing and painting the interior walls.
Shauntia Lewis, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager, said eligible residents can apply for a Minor Major Home repair application at the city’s Community Development Division at City Hall or online at the city’s website.
“Eligible property owner are not required to pay for services,” Lewis said. “Funding for repairs are provided in the form of a grant.”
The city will receive $356,435 with the money spend for infrastructure and home rehabilitation programs, with a small allocation for program administration and other public services, Lewis said.
Lewis said the goal is to help repair 10 homes this year. Brunswick is considered an Entitlement Community and the grant request is submitted to HUD in the form of an annual action plan that proposed activities for the year.
“Low-income homeowners in the city are experiencing poor living conditions and are in dire need of assistance,” Lewis said. “Living conditions for many homeowners are not ideal. These low-income homeowners need home repairs, plumbing and electric due to time and deterioration of the home.”