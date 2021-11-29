Submitted by Michele Hutchins
The Okefenoke REMC Foundation has awarded its first round of grants following its establishment earlier this year. A total of $61,050.79 was awarded to 19 organizations, including the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra (GIYO), which received $2,500.
Pictured at GIYO’s weekly rehearsal were maestro Jorge Pena, from left; concert mistress Emily Hutchins, assistant conductor Chris Duke, OREMC board director Joe Loomis and OREMC foundation trustee Shallen Crum presenting, Uli Keller, vice president and GIYO board, and general manager Suzanne Morrison.