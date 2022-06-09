Submitted by Mike Cherne
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra Board recently elected eight new members. They will begin their term in June. Throughout the year, board members volunteer their time and skills to bring quality orchestra opportunities to the youth of our community and surrounding areas. Their motto, “Changing Lives through Music,” is always a work in progress. Summer intensive camps will be held this year at Frederica Academy and College of Coastal Georgia. Information on the orchestra is available on the web at GoldenIslesYouthOrchestra.org.
Pictured standing are Ken Bleakly, from left, Barbara Bleakly, Eric Buffington, Dr. Shontae Buffington, Michelle Hutchins, David Bravo and Susan Shipman who is returning after a brief hiatus. Seated at the piano is Deborah McIlrath.