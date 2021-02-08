Submitted byLaura Young
Three young ladies, Mary West Turner, Millie Turner and Elin Ferguson, began a dog walking business to support the frontline health care workers at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Knowing how hard Health System team members are working for the COVID-19 patients, Mary West and Elin wanted to demonstrate their gratitude. The two girls decided to start walking neighborhood dogs to earn money, later including Millie in their endeavors. Together, they raised over $100. They donated their earnings to Southeast Georgia Health System, providing some welcome relief during these trying times. Their donation will go towards snacks and beverages for the health system team members treating COVID-19 patients.
Pictured are Michael D. Scherneck, president & CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System, and Brunswick Campus Emergency Care Center nurses accept monetary donation from Mary West Turner, from left, Millie Turner and Elin Ferguson.