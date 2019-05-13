Submitted by Heather Heath
The Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Foundation in association with Golden Isles Arts & Humanities presented the 16h Annual Young Poets Awards during the First Friday festivities on May 3.
The Young Poets Award was established to encourage and recognize the literary talents of 9-12th grade public and private students in Glynn County. The 2019 winners are 9th grade: Lisbel Ayala for her poem “Conformity Makes a Difference;” 10th grade: Lily Seemann for her untitled poem; 11th grade: Edith Vasquez-Reyes for her poem “Different;” and 12th grade: Geoni Saxton for her poem “I Am a Black Girl.” All winners are students at Glynn Academy and all received a certificate and a check for $250 from Golden Isles Arts & Humanities executive director, Heather Heath.
The theme of this year’s Young Poets Award was “Different.” Students could submit up to three poems for consideration in any style they choose, but the work had to be reflective of the theme. The entries were reviewed and scored by four independent judges.
Pictured are Lisbel Ayala, 9th grade winner, from left, Geoni Saxton, 12th grade winner, and Edith Vasquez-Reyes, 11th grade winner. Not pictured is 10th grade winner Lily Seemann.