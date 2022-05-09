Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Margie Young as the Brunswick hospital’s Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented during National Volunteer Week, April 17 to 23.
Young has provided volunteer support in the Brunswick hospital’s Breast Care Center for eight years. Her primary responsibility is to assist with the hundreds of patient letters that are mailed each week. She also provides support with volunteer services projects.
She has volunteered extensively with Habitat for Humanity and is a former president of the Friends of the Library. In 2008, she received the YWCA Tribute to Women Leaders award, and she was recognized in 2009 and 2010 with the Habitat for Humanity Outstanding Volunteer Award. In 2015, she received the Charles Beard Library Advocacy Award for outstanding contributions to Georgia libraries. Young remains very active in helping to run the Brunswick-Glynn County libraries used bookstore. She and her husband, Dick, have two sons and two grandsons. In her spare time, she enjoys working in her yard, exercising, cooking and reading.
Pictured are Margie Young, left, and Peggy Tuten, president, Brunswick Campus Volunteer Services.