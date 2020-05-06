Submitted by Heather Heath
The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and Golden Isles Arts & Humanities recently presented the 17th Annual Young Poets Awards via a video presentation that is able to be viewed on Golden Isles Arts & Humanities Facebook page.
The Young Poets Award was established to encourage and recognize the literary talents of ninth-12th grade public and private students in Glynn County. The 2020 winners are:
• Ninth grade: Kendall Lee for her poem, “My Dear Friend, Hope”
• 10th grade: Lisbel Ayala for her poem, “The Future’s Future”
• 11th grade: Makenzie Brown for her poem, “Pluto”
• 12th grade: Kelsie Collins for her poem, “Strength”
All winners are students at Glynn Academy and are students of Dr. Susan McLemore. All received a certificate and a check for $250 from Golden Isles Arts & Humanities Executive Director Heather Heath.
The theme of this year’s Young Poets Award was “Hope.” Students could submit up to three poems for consideration in any style they choose, but the work had to be reflective of the theme. The entries were reviewed and scored by four independent judges.
The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation’s purpose is to permanently carry on the artistic influence and philanthropic legacy of both authors, and to benefit Coastal Georgians.
The work of Eugenia Price and Joyce Blackburn includes fifty-seven titles that have been published in eighteen languages and printed in excess of forty million copies worldwide.
For further information on the Young Poets’ Award and arts-in-education programs sponsored by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities please call 912-262-6934 or visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
For additional information on The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, visit www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org