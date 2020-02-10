Submitted by Heather Heath
The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and Golden Isles Arts & Humanities presented the 21st Annual Young Playwrights Awards at a showcase on Jan. 30.
The Young Playwright’s Award was developed to encourage and recognize the literary talents of all public and private middle grade students in Glynn County. First place and $500 was awarded to Tess Redden for her play “Paranormal Pranksters.” Second place and $300 went to Dexter Corcoran for her play “Emory’s Fairy Tale Adventure.” Third place and $200 was awarded to Alli Garcia and Anna Claire Tronolone for their play “Blackout.”
Students in the Brunswick High School drama program gave a staged reading of each play under the direction of their coach Lucy Bryson.
Pictured are the winners Dexter Corcoran, from left, Tess Redden, Alli Garcia and Anna Claire Tronolone.