Submitted by Heather Heath
The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and Golden Isles Arts & Humanities recently presented the 23rd annual Young Playwrights Awards.
The Young Playwrights’ Award was developed to encourage and recognize the literary talents of all public and private middle grade students in Glynn County. First place and $500 was awarded to Laila Gilbert and Emerson Pickens of Frederica Academy for their play “Harmony.” Students in the Brunswick High Production Co. presented the play onstage at the Ritz Theatre to the playwrights, their families and friends.
For further information on the Young Playwrights Award and arts-in-education programs sponsored by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, call 262-6934 or visit www.goldenislesarts.org. For additional information on The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, visit www.coastalgeorgiafoundation.org