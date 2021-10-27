Submitted by Heather Heath

The Eugenia Price/Joyce K. Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation 23rd Annual Young Playwright’s Award is approaching its submission deadline. The award cultivates and recognizes the literary talents of all public and private middle grade students in Glynn County and is coordinated by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities.

Student plays must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 19 to Golden Isles Arts & Humanities offices located in the Historic Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, GA 31520.

The winners will receive a cash prize of up to $500 after participating in two sessions to workshop their play with theatre professionals followed by a public staged reading on Jan. 27, 2022. Originality, creativity and content are the basis of the judges’ decisions. Changes to the guidelines that were made last year due to the pandemic remain in place, most significantly, that plays must be written to be performed by only four to six actors. This does not limit the number of characters in the play as actors may play more than one character. Schools are encouraged to request a workshop that may be conducted in person or virtually.

For more information, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.

