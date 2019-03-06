Submitted by Claudia Theise
The Golden Isles Music Teachers Association recently held its local piano auditions and Piano Evaluation Day with Linda Dorsey, adjudicator for the event.
Chapter finalists were chosen to advance to the Georgia Music Teachers Association Regional Auditions to be held March 16 at Augusta State College.
Evaluation Day Outstanding Performer Awards went to Daisy Wilcox, Evan Wills, Isabel Sepulveda Nieves, Elisabeth Sepulveda Nieves, Reese Nelson, Reagan Nelson, Krista McPhatter, Kendall McPhatter, Emily Fenstermaker, Aerika Dino, students of Judith Sepp; Amelia McGlaughlin, Mitchell Peck, Julia Jordan, Champ Bailey, Liza Bailey, Patrick Mitchell, students of Claudia Theise. Honorable Mention Awards went to George Jamieson, Isabella Jamieson and Giovanni Bagnoli.
Theory awards were given to high scores in each division. Those winners were Kate McMinn, Spencer Hamel, Aaron Dino, Amelia McGlaughlin, Daisy Wilcox, Evan Wills, Liza Bailey, Isabel Sepulveda Nieves, Reese Nelson and Aerika Dino.
Pictured are the Outstanding Performer Award winners. On the front row are Julia Jordan, from left, Liza Bailey, Krista McPhatter, and Isabel Sepulveda-Nieves. On the back row are Aerika Dino, from left, Amelia McGlaughlin, Kendall McPhatter, Daisy Wilcox, Emily Fenstermaker, Reagan Nelson, Mitchell Peck, Patrick Mitchell and Reese Nelson.
Pictured seated is Elisabeth Sepulveda-Nieves.