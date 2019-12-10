Elementary, middle and high school students will perform at the King and Prince Hotel through Dec. 19 as the hotel welcomes the community to celebrate the Christmas season.
On three days, there will be both afternoon and evening carolers and the public is invited enjoy as many as they please.
The remaining schedule is:
• Dec. 11 — Glyndale Elementary School Chorus, 1 p.m.; St. Francis Xavier Musical Ensemble, 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 12 — Golden Isles Elementary Chorus, 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 16 — Glynn Middle School Chorus, 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 17 — St. Simons Elementary School Chorus, 1 p.m.; Combined Jane Macon Middle School and Sterling Elementary School choruses, 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 18 — Oglethorpe Point Elementary School Chorus, 1 p.m.; Burroughs Molette Elementary School Chorus, 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 19 — Brunswick High School costumed carolers will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the Christmas Extravaganza when the winning bidders take home the gingerbread houses they bought in an online auction to benefit charities.
To view the gingerbread creations, to bid or donate visit the Christmas Caroling and Gingerbread Display at the King and Prince’s Facebook page. Click on tickets to view all the gingerbread items.