Submitted by Susan Thornton
The Golden Isles YMCA Foundation recently honored Susan Goodhue, executive director of the Terry Thomas Foundation, and Dewey Benefield, foundation emeritus director and Terry Thomas Foundation board member, for the generous gift bestowed on the YMCA from the Terry Thomas Foundation. The gift is being used to renovate the lobby and locker rooms.
The Golden Isles YMCA Foundation was formed in June of 1992 to support the opening of the YMCA’s Terrill Thomas Family Center, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. Since that time, the foundation has supported the family center with critical funding to support its operations to meet the community’s most pressing needs.
Pictured are Daren Pietsch, foundation vice chairman, from left; Mary Arocha, district vice-president of YMCA of Coastal Georgia; John Houser, foundation chairman; Benefield; Goodhue; William McKenzie, YMCA Board of Managers chair; and Foster Hayes, Golden Isles YMCA branch director.