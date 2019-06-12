Submitted by Susan Thornton
The Golden Isles YMCA Foundation Board members met recently to kick off 2019 activities. The foundation was formed in 1992 to support the long-term capital needs of the YMCA Family Center.
The foundation is asking its donors and Y Supporters to continue support of the Terrill Thomas Legacy Fund, ensuring the sustainability of the Golden Isles YMCA and the important aquatic facilities and resources that help people learn to swim. As the foundation’s assets grow, so does its ability to ensure its legacy and provide support to programs that foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Pictured are on the back row are Mary Arocha, Y district vice president, from left; John Houser; Darren Pietsch; Jeff Jones; Susan Thornton; Kevin Lokey, foundation board chairman; Wright Culpepper; Shirley Douglass and Melinda Laager. On the front row are Chip Hamby, from left; Margie Harris; Karen Laws and Debbie Brown. Not pictured: Coco Bujold and Elizabeth Daniel.