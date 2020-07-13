Submitted by James Vivenzio
Coldwell Banker Access Realty (CBAR) held a yard sale on May 30 with the proceeds benefiting the Golden Isles Veterans’ Village Initiative (GIVVI). The GIVVI will be building tiny houses exclusively for homeless veterans on property in downtown Brunswick. Those interested in donating or getting more information about this project for veterans can call 912-222-1063.
Pictured presenting a check for $5,000 are Robert Kozlowski, CBAR managing broker, from left; Deonna McClung, GIVVI; John Bartosh, chairman GIVI; James Vivenzio, CBAR and GIVVI; Margaret Jacobs, GIVVI and Bill Robinson, CBAR.