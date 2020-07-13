071320_GIVVI yard sale2
Buy Now

Submitted by James Vivenzio

Coldwell Banker Access Realty (CBAR) held a yard sale on May 30 with the proceeds benefiting the Golden Isles Veterans’ Village Initiative (GIVVI). The GIVVI will be building tiny houses exclusively for homeless veterans on property in downtown Brunswick. Those interested in donating or getting more information about this project for veterans can call 912-222-1063.

Pictured presenting a check for $5,000 are Robert Kozlowski, CBAR managing broker, from left; Deonna McClung, GIVVI; John Bartosh, chairman GIVI; James Vivenzio, CBAR and GIVVI; Margaret Jacobs, GIVVI and Bill Robinson, CBAR.

More from this section

Mill site could have new owner

Mill site could have new owner

An agreement has been approved that could lead to the redevelopment of an industrial site that has been vacant the past 18 years near downtown St. Marys.

Questions persist about monument's future

Questions persist about monument's future

Bennie Williams doesn’t believe it will be difficult for a committee being formed by the Brunswick City Commission to reach consensus over the future of an American Civil War monument in the port city.