Submitted by Peter Dillon
The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter along with American Legion Brunswick Post 9 recently placed wreaths at the graves of Revolutionary War patriots in Christ Church Cemetery on St. Simons Island as part of the Wreaths Across America program. Wreaths and Betsy Ross stick flags were placed at the the gravestones of Cyrus Dart, Samuel Wright, William Page and Robert Grant, as well as the Demere family plot. Otis “Skip” Putnam performed Taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Pictured are Izaiah Felder, from left, Bennie Williams, Scott Ramsaur and William Ramsaur.