Submitted by Susan Thornton
In partnership with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, the Women’s Voices of Glynn County (WVGC) recently conducted its first cleanup of Urbana Park, a highly utilized park located at 1700 Talmadge Ave., Brunswick.
As the women gathered to pick up trash and plant azaleas and other flowers, the neighborhood children and teens playing in the park joined in to help — making it a hands-on neighborhood event. For many of the children, it was their first experience with gardening and they enjoyed learning a new skill while beautifying their neighborhood park.
WVGC is an inclusive community in coastal Georgia dedicated to using its collective voices to create a positive impact on the issues in our county, state and nation. The areas of focus for this group are diversity, equity and inclusion; Education; Environment; gun sense and sensibility; health care; and social justice.
The next meeting of WVGC will be held April 30 at the Unitarian Church on Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information on WVGC, reach out to Martha Dismer at marthadismer@gmail.com.
Pictured are Carolyn Colvin, from left, Vicki Greene, Beth Fennell, and Chrys Graham.