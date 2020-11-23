Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club held its November meeting on Veterans’ Day at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club.
The guest speaker was Marc Nolden. Marc is now in the Army Reserves and a FLETC lead instructor, maritime and general training in the Charleston location.
While a Sergeant Major deployed to Afghanistan, he and the 172 soldiers under his command were recipients of the CARE-type packages sent to them by the non-profit group Soldiers’ Angels. Marc shared stories about his 260 combat missions and how items from the packages would help on their 72-hour missions. The Woman’s Club members now are “angels” sending packages each month to a deployed “Ladies of Liberty” soldier. For more information about the club or to assist, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured are Angel Porch, civic engagement and outreach chair of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, from left; Nolden and Pat Porto, treasurer and public relations chair of the Woman’s Club.