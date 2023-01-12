010923_womansclu
Buy Now

Submitted by Patricia Porto

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club held its December luncheon meeting at Sunrise Diner with poinsettia-decorated tables arranged by president Kathleen Orians Dawson.

Collections of Christmas socks for Morningstar students as well as Safe Harbor were gathered. Members brought in their contributions for International Seafarers Center.

Members contributed numerous bags of non-perishable food which a member dropped off to a local food pantry. After conducting business, holiday brain teasers and Christmas carol puzzles were enjoyed.

The club welcomed three new members in a candlelight initiation ceremony inducting Bev Ault Cafferty, Rosemary Myrick and Carol Lester.

Pictured are Rosemary Myrick, from left, Pat Porto (sponsor), Bev Ault Cafferty, Jan Oglesby (sponsor for Bev and Carol), Carol Lester, and Penny Smith.

