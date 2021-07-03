07.05.21_park
Submitted by Jennifer Fussell

Local giving circle the Women Who Care recently donated over $23,000 to help transform a vacant lot to a public green space, Glynn Haven Park, now in design and development.

Pictured are Jennifer Fussell, Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, from left; Greer Anderson, Glynn Haven Park committee; Patti Downs, Glynn Haven Park committee; Sandy Metzer, Women Who Care founder; Catherine Wood, Women Who Care founder; and Melissa Stroud, Women Who Care founder.

Not pictured are Women Who Care founders Susan Mundy and Cathy Foley.

