Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
Local giving circle the Women Who Care recently donated over $23,000 to help transform a vacant lot to a public green space, Glynn Haven Park, now in design and development.
Pictured are Jennifer Fussell, Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, from left; Greer Anderson, Glynn Haven Park committee; Patti Downs, Glynn Haven Park committee; Sandy Metzer, Women Who Care founder; Catherine Wood, Women Who Care founder; and Melissa Stroud, Women Who Care founder.
Not pictured are Women Who Care founders Susan Mundy and Cathy Foley.