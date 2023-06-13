Submitted by Susan Thornton

Members of Women’s Voices of Glynn County (WVGC) recently volunteered at a Habitat for Humanity home in Century Place, Habitat for Humanity Glynn County’s first neighborhood in the area.

The WVGC is a group of progressive women in Glynn County working to support and aid initiatives that improve the social and equitable wellbeing of the community.

Pictured on the front row are Mary Shell, left, and Michael Colvin. On the back row are Jann Swanson, from left, Tamara Thomas, Martha Dismer, Cathy Simprini, Susan Thornton, Carolyn Colvin and Beth Fennell.

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.