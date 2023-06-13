Submitted by Susan Thornton
Members of Women’s Voices of Glynn County (WVGC) recently volunteered at a Habitat for Humanity home in Century Place, Habitat for Humanity Glynn County’s first neighborhood in the area.
The WVGC is a group of progressive women in Glynn County working to support and aid initiatives that improve the social and equitable wellbeing of the community.
Pictured on the front row are Mary Shell, left, and Michael Colvin. On the back row are Jann Swanson, from left, Tamara Thomas, Martha Dismer, Cathy Simprini, Susan Thornton, Carolyn Colvin and Beth Fennell.