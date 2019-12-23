Submitted by Brenda Meredith
The Wesley United Methodist Women held its annual Christmas Luncheon at Halyard’s restaurant, with 37 in attendance. The tables were beautifully decorated in Christmas fashion. The group sang Christmas hymns and shared stories.
Dolores Anderson, treasurer-secretary, presented information about the funds raised that will go to national and international mission efforts. The women have raised a lot of money for local outreach including the Brunswick area and their schools. Pictured are members at the group at the restaurant.