Submitted by Pat Porto
Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls School chair, made arrangements at the recent meeting held at the First United Methodist Church to have a video shown which toured the school’s campus. Jimmy Franklin, dean of students, adhered to the school’s travel restrictions and could not be the guest speaker during these COVID times.
Originally five acres in 1909 but now 500, the school has a 500 student enrollment from 5th to 12th grades (from 12 countries), 75 percent receiving financial aid. The informative video pictured not only the housing, classrooms, science labs, recreational areas, but also the new soon-to-be-completed natatorium as well as the equestrian center. Club members have traveled there having tea with the president and to clean gardens. Eighth graders have traveled to the Golden Isles for original Woman’s Club arranged community service and educational activities. Even though their trip was canceled this spring, the local club’s donation will be used for future activities.