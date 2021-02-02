Submitted by Pat Porto
Brunswick Woman’s Club chose the Glynn Community Crisis Center’s Hope House, which benefits victims of domestic violence as the recipient of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project. Several days of activities prior to MLK day included a deep cleaning throughout, repairing drawers, doors and shelves, as well as restocking linens and other supplies
On MLK Day, members staged the Hope House, filling bookshelves with inspirational and cook books.
Members donated more than $500 and 57 volunteer hours in planning, shopping, cleaning and staging. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured are Kathleen Orians Dawson, treasurer and education and libraries chair, from left; Hilda Hagarty; Penny Smith, parliamentarian; and Jan Oglesby, new member
On the back row are Vicky Jefferis, recording secretary; Sheila Ledford, health and wellness CSP chair; Pat Porto, president-elect and public relations chair; Peggy Tuten, civic engagement and outreach chair; Jeanette Pewitt, new member and scrapbook editor; Kay Taylor, new member; and Lillie Smith, corresponding secretary and environment co-chair.