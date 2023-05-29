The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently held a meeting where it participated in the organization’s Day of Service.
Members assembled and divided donations for House of Hope. Eleven round, pink cosmetic bags were filled with spa goodies, nail kits, hair accessories along with specialty jewelry. They also gifted “fun bags” with handmade quilts, body wash, spa cloths and miscellaneous items for a teenage girls.
Pictured are Merena Shannon, from left, Kathleen Orians Dawson, Sheron Miller, Rosemary Myrick, Carol Lester, Cathe McEnerney, Deb Ault Cafferty, Jeanette Pewitt, Vicky Jefferis, and Peggy Tuten. Not pictured are; Penny Smith, Clara Fiveash, Sheila Ledford, Gail Cowan and Pat Porto.