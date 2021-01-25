Submitted by Patricia Porto
Members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently met with Lydia Watkins, PhD, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the College of Coastal Georgia, for the club’s annual $1,000 nursing scholarship check presentation. The club has been offering the scholarship to women and men enrolled in the program for decades.
The $1,000 annual scholarship — $500 per semester — will be offered to nursing students enrolled in the program. Preference will be given to non-traditional students from Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley or Wayne Counties. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, email the Nursing Department at nursing@ccga.edu.
Pictured are Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls School chair, from Lydia Watkins, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Kathleen Orains Dawson, club outgoing treasurer and president and Pat Porto, incoming president.