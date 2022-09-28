100322_womans2
Submitted by Kathleen Orians Dawson

Kathleen Orians Dawson, president of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club and chair of the Education and Libraries Community Service Program, arranged for Geri Lynn Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries, to speak at the club’s first meeting after summer break held at the Kemble Conference Center of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia System.

Before discussing her topic for the day, Early Childhood Literacy, she shared library news, including the fact that activity is nearly back to pre-COVID levels. Library materials are increasing, not only including books, magazines, eBooks, movies, television shows but soon to include music.

Pictured from left is Geri Lynn Mullis receiving a donation from Kathleen Orians Dawson.

