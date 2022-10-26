Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club held its monthly meeting at First United Methodist Church.
The guest speaker was Dottie Bromley, executive director of the Glynn Community Crisis Center.
Bromley shared information about the center and its upcoming fundraiser, the 22nd annual A Taste of Glynn slated for Jan. 15 at The King & Prince Golf and Beach Resort on St. Simons Island.
The club presented Bromley with a check for the crisis center’s mission.
Bromley is pictured, left, and Kathleen Orians Dawson, president, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club.