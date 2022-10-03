Submitted by Kathleen Orians Dawson
The members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently honored Clara Fiveash, a member for more than 50 years. A gold pin was sent from the national headquarters president and presented to Fiveash along with a fresh flowers. They were presented by club president Kathleen Orians Dawson at the meeting held at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
Fiveash recruited Dawson’s mother into the club.
Fiveash is pictured, left, with Dawson.