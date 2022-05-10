Submitted by Laura Young
Each year, the Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) plan Day of Service projects that will benefit their communities. For the fourth consecutive year, Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation’s Nunnally House was selected as the beneficiary of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club “Pack the Pantry” Day of Service Project.
Nunnally House is Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation’s complimentary residential facility for in-treatment cancer patients, family members of critical care patients, rotating medical students and on-call Health System team members.
Pictured are GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club members Kay Taylor, from left; Peggy Tuten; Vicky Jefferis; Lillie Smith; Kathleen Orians Dawson, president; Joyce Scribner, health and wellness chair; Pat Porto and Penny Smith.