Submitted by Pat Porto
Co-hosted by the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club and Georgia Woodbine Woman’s Club, the Southeast district meeting was recently held at the First United Methodist Church. It was attended by 28 district members. It consisted of an awards ceremony, fundraiser, lunch (catered by Heritage Oaks Golf Club) and other activities.
The host clubs received donations for their projects: Personal teenage items for House of Hope for Brunswick and personal hygiene products for local high school girls for Woodbine.
The Brunswick Woman’s Club placed first in all five categories: (1) arts and culture (2) education and libraries (3) civic engagement and outreach (4) environment and (5) and health and wellness and best overall club in four of these categories.
Specialty awards were given in the areas of a Leadership, Membership, Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention. Brunswick Woman’s Club members attending the meeting were Peggy Tuten, Joyce Scribner, Vicky Jefferis, Gail Cowan, Sheila Ledford, Jan Oglesby, Lillie Smith, Cathe McEnerney, Deb Ault Cafferty, Kathleen Orians Dawson and Pat Porto.
Kathleen Orians Dawson, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club president, is pictured collecting an award at the meeting.