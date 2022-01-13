Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club’s international organization, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, earned a reputation as a force in the fight against domestic violence. The group has been recognized a number of times.
The local club joins this fight carrying this mission forward supporting the local Glynn Community Crisis Center and Amity House for many years, as well as its major fundraiser, A Taste of Glynn, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the King and Prince Hotel from 5-8pm on St. Simons Island. Pictured are Kay Taylor, from left, chair of the health and wellness program presenting a donation to Dottie Bromley, director of Glynn Community Crisis Center.