Submitted byPat Porto
The Brunswick Woman’s Club chose the Glynn Community Crisis Center’s Hope House, which benefits victims of domestic violence as the recipient of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project. Several days of activities prior to MLK day included a deep cleaning throughout, repairing drawers, doors and shelves, as well as restocking linens and other supplies
On MLK Day, members staged the Hope House, filling bookshelves with inspirational and cook books.
Members donated more than $500 and 57 volunteer hours in planning, shopping, cleaning and staging. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured on the back row are Jeanette Pewitt, new member and scrapbook editor, from left; Lillie Smith, environment chair; Vicky Jefferis, recording secretary; Leslie Hall, shelter supervisor of Amity House; and Kay Taylor, new member.
On the front row are Penny Smith, parliamentarian; Kathleen Orians Dawson, treasurer and outgoing president.