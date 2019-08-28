Submitted by Patricia Porto
Members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently attended in the Naturalization Ceremony held in the United States District Court at Brunswick.
The leaders of the dozen organizations that accepted the invitation delivered inspirational messages to the seven new citizens, as did Kathleen Orians Dawson, president of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club. Club members presented each new citizen with a pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution along with a flag lapel pin.
Pictured are Lillie Smith, from left, Pat Porto, Vicky Jefferis, Kathleen Orians Dawson- President, Joyce Schribner and Olivia Holland.