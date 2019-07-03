Submitted by Patricia Porto
Membership chair and first vice president Linda Nelson led the initiation ceremony for three new members of the Brunswick Woman’s Club: Sheila Ledford, Olivia Holland and Patty Hosea.
Past presidents Penny Smith, Hilda Hagarty, also current southeast district president, and Betty McGregor were honored and presented heart-shaped key fobs by current club president Kathleen Orians Dawson. The mementos symbolized that they have been key to the club’s success over the past years.
Pictured are Hilda Hagarty, sponsor for Patty Hosea, from left, Pat Porto, sponsor for Sheila Ledford, and Peggy Tuten, sponsor for Olivia Holland.