Submitted by Patricia Porto
GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently held its monthly meeting at the Golden Corral in Brunswick.
The winner of the South East District Arts Competition, Jasmine Colver of Brunswick High School, was honored along with her teacher Tamara Daughtry. Jasmine’s family was also invited as she explained her painting “Polar Nights.”
Pictured are arts teacher Tamara Daughtry of Brunswick High School, from left, student Jasmine Colver and Gail Cowan, arts chair of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club.