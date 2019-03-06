Submitted by Patricia Porto
Keeta Moore, a senior at Glynn Academy, took the top honors at the 2019 STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) luncheon held recently at Heritage Oaks Golf Club hosted by GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club.
To be a a STAR nominee, a student with the highest SAT scores in their school and in the top 10 percent of their class is selected. The nominated students, in turn, choose their STAR teachers to share in this recognition. Keeta’s calculus teacher, Heath Horton, was her selected teacher.
Morgan Dunn and Brody Dutka, tied honorees from Brunswick High School, and Lily Claire Brown of Frederica Academy were also honored.
The speaker at the luncheon was Virgil Cole, superintendent of the Glynn County School System. Principals, guidance counselors, parents and guests were also in attendance honoring these accomplished students. Pictured are Heath Horton, teacher; from left, Keeta Moore, from Glynn Academy; teacher John Birge and Morgan Dunn, from Brunswick High School; teacher John Hall, and Brody Dutka, from Brunswick High School; Lily Claire Brown, and Julie Boatright, teacher, of Frederica Academy.