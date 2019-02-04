Submitted by Patricia Porto
Across Georgia, over 300 federated Women’s Club chapters on Martin Luther King Day, were all engaged in “Packing the Pantry” of facilities such as Ronald McDonald houses. The Brunswick chapter selected the Nunnally House, located across the street from the Brunswick campus of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Bryan Thompson, development coordinator, led the tour of the beautiful 40-room facility.
Eight members of the club delivered a variety of items for the residents — drinking cups; cutlery, K-cups, snacks, microwaveable meals, toothbrushes and toothpaste and other items to “Pack the Pantry.” Pictured are Peggy Tuten, from left, Pat Porto, Penny Smith, Sheila Ledford, Kathleen Orians Dawson, president, Vicky Jefferies, Hilda Hagarty, also Southeast District president, and Lillie Smith.