Submitted by Mike Palmer
Will James Palmer recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He had his Eagle Ceremony on Dec. 12 where he received his Eagle medal and certificate.
He is the son of Billy and Kayla Palmer. Will is a member of the Boy Scout Troop 224 of Brunswick.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, one must earn at least 21 merit badges, as well as demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle project. For his project, Will planned and had a pergola built over two benches by the veteran’s memorial.
He plans to join the Marines after graduating high school. Will is pictured.