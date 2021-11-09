Submitted by Jonathan Tennant
Whitmarsh Tennant, 16, son of Jonathan and Tracey Tennant, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Whitmarsh began his scouting career in Cub Scouts, earning the Arrow of Light Award before crossing over into Boy Scout Troop 204. His Eagle Scout service project consisted of leading and coordinating the installation of a new welcome sign on Georgia’s remote Sapelo Island. This new sign replaced that which was destroyed by a hurricane and added local historic tabby artifacts to the sign location. A junior at Frederica Academy, Whitmarsh plays for the varsity tennis team and is a member of the National Honor Society. Whitmarsh is pictured.