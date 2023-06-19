Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
Augusta native and West Point graduate John Gordon, known as Caleb, reported back to St. Simons Rotary after being awarded the Gil Tharp Global Grant Scholarship last year to obtain a master’s degree in theology and religious studies at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The $30,000 international scholarship is named for the late St. Simons Rotarian, Gilbert R. Tharp, an acclaimed local photographer in the 1970s and 80s. Tharp also was a founding member of the Jekyll Island Big Band.
Gordon outlined his year at University of Amsterdam and thanked the club for the scholarship, which allowed him to attend one of the most prominent institutes for theological and spiritual studies. He begins helicopter flight school in June 2023.
Pictured are Chip Lewis, chair of St. Simons Rotary, from left, Caleb holding the pennant from his host Rotary Club Amsterdam International and Tate Simpson, president of St. Simons Rotary.