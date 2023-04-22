Submitted by Debra McIlrath
Members of Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island recently voted to discontinue their affiliation with the United Methodist Church at large and become an independent church body. This new season for Wesley was birthed out of a careful and extensive examination of the future state of the UMC denomination, the church said in a release.
On May 21, 2023, the South Georgia Annual Conference will meet to vote on the disaffiliation of nearly 200 churches at a special called Annual Conference. If approved, Wesley will be among that group and become an independent church with a new pastor to begin in July 2023.
On April 16, Wayne Johnson announced that the Staff Parish, Church Council and Transition Team committees have unanimously called Lucas Ramirez as their new lead pastor. Ramirez will start in the new role beginning July 30, 2023.
Lucas Ramirez is uniquely gifted to lead Wesley in this new season. Having been Wesley’s Youth Pastor from 2005-2010, Ramirez will leave his current position as President/CEO of The Gathering Place in Brunswick, Georgia, where he has a strong legacy of leadership since 2010.
Holding a B.A. from Eastern University in Philadelphia and a Master’s from St. Andrews University, Scotland, Ramirez is frequently invited across the U.S. as a conference speaker, preacher and panelist.
He has authored a book titled, “Designed for More.”
He and wife, Thea, were married at Wesley in 2006 and have three children: Luci, Max and Teddy.