The human body has an innate sense of balance. When it’s out of alignment, tale tale signs serve as warning flags. Pain, says Dr. Amber Wellman, is one of these.
At Wellman Family Healthcare, Brunswick’s Complete Chiropractic and Wellness Center, persistent discomfort is one of the easiest ways to know something is amiss. The sibling chiropractic duo, Dr. Amber Wellman and Dr. Jason Wellman agree that in their clinical experience of treating patients with spinal related pain these same patients often suffer from accompanied extremity pain, especially the knee. Recently, Dr. David Morris joined the Wellman team, offering more than 25 years of expertise in patient care.
“We listen to our patient’s needs and try to modify our schedule and expand our services to ensure we are providing the best care possible. Adding another set of hands to our team allows us to help more people get the care they need and want,” she said.
“A good rule of thumb for any ailment is if the symptoms keep coming back over and over or if they do not subside after 24 hours then your body is telling you something is clinically wrong.”
While the doctors are experts at treating various parts of the body, one of the areas they most often target is the knee. Chronic knee pain, osteoarthritis (where there’s bone-on-bone contact), ACL injuries, meniscus tears and other conditions can bring patients to the doctors’ door.
“When pain prevents patients from doing basic activities such as walking, sitting, driving, climbing up or down stairs, exercising, household chores or sleeping then most of the time they realize they need help,” she said.
“The knee will often become unstable causing the leg to buckle, you may hear popping or feel grinding sensations with movement. Pain and swelling are always red flags that something is wrong and needs to be evaluated by a healthcare professional.”
At Wellman Family Healthcare, one innovative treatment offers patients a non-invasive solution. The practice’s Knee on Track system offers computer precision to isolate and stabilize the lower leg, while sensing the pressure in the knee joint allowing it to decompress. Decompression creates additional space between the joints prevents further damage caused by years of wear, injuries or improper mechanics.
“It also has an inhibition effect to bring water and nutrients to the cartilage that is in the knee to help it repair. It allows the knee joint to re-lubricate its fluid, break up scar tissue to reduce swelling and increase movement,” Wellman said.
“This treatment is perfect for patients who have arthritis, or decreased spacing in the knee and have been told they may need a knee replacement.”
As chiropractic doctors, the team is highly trained in analyzing body mechanics and applying their knowledge to each individual patient’s needs. That could be offering decompression in tandem with traditional chiropractic care. Patients with associated low back pain or hip issues may be prescribed spinal decompression for the best outcome. Wellman adds that their practice is also equipped with other modalities that can provide relief.
“We also offer low level light therapy equipment to promote healing and repair to the surrounding tissue if needed. For patients who may have already had a knee replacement or surgery, we use microcurrent therapy to mitigate scar tissue and improve the overall outcome for optimal results,” Wellman said.
Weight loss assistance is another key component that Wellman Family Healthcare offers. As added weight places additional stress on the joints, Wellman says that shedding pounds can go a long way in easing the pain and improve the condition of a damaged knee joint.
“One thing all healthcare providers can agree on is the fact that added weight causes stress on your joints and contributes to a variety of other health concerns. Research shows for every extra pound of weight you carry adds four pounds of stress to your joints. Patients suffering from knee pain often avoid exercise because it hurts creating a vicious cycle of weight gain,” Wellman said.
“We have a variety of nutritional programs available that are tailored to each individual patient based on collective health data. We’ve helped patients lose on average 25 to 35 pounds and as much as 91 pounds. Most importantly they make lasting lifestyle changes beyond weight loss.”
Regardless of the path a patient pursues, the results are the same. They discover a greater sense of freedom after breaking free from pain.
“Patient’s lives are impacted in a positive way when they are able to resume the activities they enjoy. We’ve had patients be able to go to Disney and walk around the park all day when they couldn’t even imagine doing so prior to treatment, or even on a smaller scale they can walk around a store without assistance,” she said. “Independence is something we all want to keep. Staying mobile is the key and this treatment helps reach those goals.”