Submitted by Laura Young
Warriors 22, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving and supporting veterans, conducted a toy drive during the 2018 holiday season for the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s pediatric patients. Toys were also delivered to the Health System’s Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center for newborns and their families.
Pictured are Warriors 22 members with Krista Robitz, director of development of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, center.